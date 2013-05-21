3 ways to layer in winter (without the bulk).

By NICKY CHAMP

Brr it’s chilly outside and with electricity prices the way they are you’re probably piling on more clothes than ever to stay warm.

And as cosy as it is to wear your snuggie/matching tracksuit/beanie/ugg boots ensemble inside the house, it’s probably not going to go down so well with your boss/colleagues/friends/bus driver if you show up looking not dissimilar to a yeti.

Here are three ways you can layer like a pro without sacrificing style or warmth.

1. Experiment with different textures.

The best way to keep your outfit interesting without adding bulk this winter is to mix up the textures. For example: start with a collared white shirt, add a coloured or metallic knit, accessorise with a statement necklace and throw (or ‘drape’) a longline tweed or boucle jacket over the top. For your lower half go for another different texture like a coated legging or waxed jean. If you can wear a heeled boot it will help to elongate your silhouette.

SHOP THIS LOOK: Metalicus panel dress, Necklace, Metalicus jacket, heels

2. Wear one shade from head-to-toe.

Don’t panic now, I’m not suggesting you go for a head-to-toe look in an out there colour like zingy orange or bright pink (although that is in fashion now) but layering up clothing in the same shade or similar will help trick the eye into thinking the silhouette is more streamlined.

If you’re anything like me you will already have plenty of black pervading your wardrobe space to easily give this one a go. Or you could try an all navy (or black and navy together), grey or oxblood ensemble – top the look off with a chunky scarf doubled up around your neck.