"The 8 most pressing questions I have about this year's Met Gala outfits."

There are countless pop culture events I don’t understand, but none are as perplexing as the Met Gala.

You see, it’s the famous people. They show up to a red carpet. There’s a theme, that’s usually very artsy and open to interpretation, and everyone’s meant to dress according to that theme.

But the theme is very abstract and there’s no universal agreement on what it means, and in turn, what qualifies as an appropriate costume. So everyone spends the next week arguing over who was well-dressed, who was boring, who didn’t understand the theme (none of us understand the theme), and who didn’t get invited because they probably accidentally pissed off Anna Wintour.

This year, the theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion, with camp referring to fashion that’s humorous, ironic or highly exaggerated.

It was hosted by Lady Gaga and Harry Styles, which might explain why Lady Gaga ended up in her underwear on the stairs at approximately 7pm, but probably doesn’t.

Given my lack of insight into fashion and general confusion around celebrity events, I would like to ask the following 8 questions about the outfits everyone's talking about from the Met Gala.

1. Miley, what the actual hell?

Miley... pls.

You dress like this to appear on a talk show: