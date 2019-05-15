"Squinting to see that size diversity": An Aussie model has nailed Fashion Week's issue.

This week, Australia’s fashion people have converged in and around the red bricks and old train tracks of Sydney’s Carriageworks for 2019’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia (MBFWA).

Designers, stylists, commentators, journalists, editors, influencers and fashion lovers are spending their week watching, critiquing and documenting showings from over 30 of the country’s best fashion designers and brands.

There’s no denying each and every MBFWA show embodies months of meticulous work and craftsmanship, culminating in one dynamic display of art.

But we can’t pretend something’s not missing from the runways so far. Body diversity.

On Tuesday, Australian curve model Jessica Vander Leahy nailed Australian fashion week’s issue, specifically when it comes to size diversity, in a detailed Instagram post.

“Squinting to see that size diversity at Australian Fashion Week. I might not be in town [right now] but I’m watching from afar and so far, not so good,” the model, writer and Project WomanKIND founder wrote.

“Every year, we wait to see different kinds of bodies in clothes and every year Australian Fashion Week disappoints. One or two curvier models in a handful of shows doesn’t diversity make. Why is Australia so slow on the uptake? It’s so BORING!

“For the minuscule amount of high-end Aussie designers happy to showcase on different sizes, well done! To the ones deliberately excluding women who don’t fit that narrow (white? pubescent?) size 6 ideal, what is your excuse? You can’t say you didn’t have the clothes? Fashion week rolls around every year — it’s not a surprise.”