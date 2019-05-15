"Squinting to see that size diversity": An Aussie model has nailed Fashion Week's issue.

This week, Australia’s fashion people have converged in and around the red bricks and old train tracks of Sydney’s Carriageworks for 2019’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia (MBFWA).
Designers, stylists, commentators, journalists, editors, influencers and fashion lovers are spending their week watching, critiquing and documenting showings from over 30 of the country’s best fashion designers and brands.
There’s no denying each and every MBFWA show embodies months of meticulous work and craftsmanship, culminating in one dynamic display of art.
But we can’t pretend something’s not missing from the runways so far. Body diversity.
On Tuesday, Australian curve model Jessica Vander Leahy nailed Australian fashion week’s issue, specifically when it comes to size diversity, in a detailed Instagram post.
“Squinting to see that size diversity at Australian Fashion Week. I might not be in town [right now] but I’m watching from afar and so far, not so good,” the model, writer and Project WomanKIND founder wrote.
“Every year, we wait to see different kinds of bodies in clothes and every year Australian Fashion Week disappoints. One or two curvier models in a handful of shows doesn’t diversity make. Why is Australia so slow on the uptake? It’s so BORING!
“For the minuscule amount of high-end Aussie designers happy to showcase on different sizes, well done! To the ones deliberately excluding women who don’t fit that narrow (white? pubescent?) size 6 ideal, what is your excuse? You can’t say you didn’t have the clothes? Fashion week rolls around every year — it’s not a surprise.”
Squinting to see that size diversity at Australian Fashion Week. ???? I might not be in town rn but I’m watching from afar and so far, not so good. Every year we wait to see different kinds of bodies in clothes and every year Australian Fashion Week disappoints. One or two curvier models in a handful of shows doesn’t diversity make. Why is Australia so slow on the uptake? It’s so BORING! For the minuscule amount of high-end Aussie designers happy to showcase on different sizes, well done ????????????????????????To the ones deliberately excluding women who don’t fit that narrow (white? pubescent?) size 6 ideal, what is your excuse? You can’t say you didn’t have the clothes? Fashion week rolls around every year — it’s not a surprise. When women wise up and no longer support brands who CHOOSE not to support them I won’t feel sorry for them. They had enough time. They’ve perpetuated enough self loathing and anorexia and anxiety. Why don’t they want to be inclusive and uplifting and joyful and celebrate all kinds of women? Why? Please riddle me that? As the week rolls on let’s hope we see a more interesting display of diversity. Ideally, EVERY show should be a diverse show! #fashionweek #mbfwa Also, this is not a bitter post. I actually was due to walk in a show this week but I’m unable due to a personal issue; I believe I’m being replaced by a model with my similar measurements so go her ????????????????. This is a comment about how the week as a whole just seems to be a display of one body type wearing clothes. Nowadays so many other Fashion Weeks—New York/London—are light years ahead in terms of embracing diversity, of all kinds, on their catwalks. Australian high fashion’s collective reticence is starting to look more than embarrassing—it’s actually starting to look a little cruel. ????????♀️ #fashion #bopo #bodypositive #fashionweek #australiandesigners #curvemodel #diversity
Top Comments
We need to vote with our wallets. Choose the designers who are inclusive of all body types, ages and ethnicities! That will work!
Designers don't need to do anything. It is us, the consumers, who dictate what happens. If we don't support their clothes, due to insufficient diversity in presentation, what choice will they have other than to provide that diversity on the catwalk. I agree with other comments about 'the coat hanger' look models - so true, but ultimately consumers keep buying products promoted in this way, so why would the industry make any changes.