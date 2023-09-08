‘I’m not choosing it, it’s choosing me.’ The viral friendship video that broke our hearts.

First let me say that if you relate to Jada’s video – you’re not alone.

These are the exact type of questions I talk to tweens and teens and adults about on a weekly basis. We sometimes forget that finding friends and building friendships is inherently vulnerable. We’re putting ourselves out there saying, “I want to spend time with you.” Actually, more than that we’re being completely vulnerable saying, “Please like me.” And when that message isn’t reciprocated, it can lead to incredible feelings of rejection and shame. It plays into our deepest fears that we are unlikeable. That we don’t belong. That we’re not enough.

But before we go into a shame spiral, we need to take a step back and act like social detectives in our own lives.

Realistically we don’t have enough information from Jada Jo is get the full picture. Who are these friends? How long has she known them? What’s the group dynamic? How does Jada Jo behave when she’s around them?

All of this would give us a much better idea of what’s truly going on for Jada.

So, let’s park her for a moment and instead focus on ourselves and our kids. If this is an issue you or your child are going through, here are some questions to ask.

1. Are these really your people?

One of the tenets of friendship is that you feel a sense of belonging. You can be yourself around people. They like you for who you are. And you’re included. If your friendship group is acting indifferent towards you, it sounds to me like it’s not the right fit. Remember the dating book “He’s Just Not That into You”? The same is true for friendship. When people are keen to be your friend AND they’re at a place in their life when they have time for friendships – they’ll show it. If you’re not being invited anywhere or included – that’s a message. They’re just not that into you. Are these situational friendships that possibly don’t extend past a workplace or school? We can be friendly with people in class or at work but that doesn’t mean those people want to hang out with us in their spare time. The fact is, we can’t force people to be friends with us – if we’re not getting cues that people actively want to spend time with us, then we need to move on.