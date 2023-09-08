‘I’m not choosing it, it’s choosing me.’ The viral friendship video that broke our hearts.

I am so tired of begging people to want me in their life. I don’t understand. I don’t understand. I am trying so hard. I have been trying so hard for so long to connect with people … but it’s so tiring to always be the one reaching out, trying to make plans, just trying to get any sort of interest from people. I’m just tired of begging people to want me in their life.
Those words are hard to read. They’re even harder to watch.
This week a young woman called Jada Jo went viral on TikTok after she posted an emotional video asking the world why nobody wanted to spend time with her.
The video is both deeply uncomfortable and heartbreaking to watch.
It’s also confusing.
You see, Jada Jo HAS friends. That’s not the issue. But her friendships appear to be one-sided. Unless Jada’s the one organising and inviting and arranging get togethers – nothing happens. Her friends never reach out to her or invite her to anything. There are no lunches. No dinners. No ‘let’s go see that new Emma Stone movie’ unless she’s pushing for it. And Jada Jo clearly feels broken and confused and just over it.
And who can blame her?
So, what’s going on? What do you do if you’ve got a friendship group that shows no interest in seeing you or hanging out? Is that even friendship?