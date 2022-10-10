'I'm a psychiatrist, working with trauma victims. But nothing could've prepared me for how my dad died.'

I am still not sure how, but I have survived the initial trauma and am now working my way through the never-ending process of grieving. But I still have been unable to get any answers as to how and why my father died. Despite my tenacity, I have been forced to let it go without the closure I so desperately needed. It has left me deflated to agonise over my efforts, wondering if I did enough. Although my story is shocking and, at times gruesome, it is by no means the worst experience in the expanse of human suffering. I don’t want to be pitied or regarded as a noble victim of psychological pain or to cause you, my reader any vicarious trauma. I share it and the hard-won meaning I have made from it, in the hope that it might help you to navigate your own path through your trauma.

In the upcoming chapters, I will share the details of my father’s death and the investigation I pursued after the authorities in South Africa deemed it a suicide and shut the case – this was part of my own healing process. Please navigate these pages with caution, the specifics are shocking and belong more in an episode of CSI than in anyone’s life. I have included these terrible details after careful consideration. Narrating my story tamed the ghastly nature of my trauma by providing safe re-exposure and giving time to befriend the responses of my body and mind. Peeling away the layers of trauma has revealed the depth of grief, which I’ve learnt is an endless, winding road.

Trauma is threaded through everyone’s life, but on a spectrum, it extends from the micro-fractures of a mother rejecting her child, to the macro and gross violations of abuse and neglect. I, like everyone else, have experienced trauma of varying degrees peppered through my life, beginning with my mother whose own traumas left her emotionally unavailable. My parents had a difficult marriage and their arguments echoed throughout my childhood, leaving me confused about love and afraid of abandonment. My teens were fraught with shame and extreme perfectionist behaviors. I then struggled with postnatal depression (PND), and my marriage ended in divorce, leaving my children forever pained at not having a ‘normal’ family (if there is such a beast), These were nothing compared to the trauma that awaited me when my father died.