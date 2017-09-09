This new mum's maternity ward request is dividing parents.

A new mum has posted to mumsnet seeking advice about whether it’s normal to have your partner stay overnight on the maternity ward after you’ve had a baby.

“Booked in for ELCS for breech baby,” she began.

“Just going through this week’s post and find a letter from the hospital about what to do/not do prior to the op, what time to arrive etc. At the back is a letter for my “support person”, with a list of do’s and don’ts for their stay on the ward with me after my section.”

It was at this point that the mum, who went under the username Whatthefreakinwhatnow for the purposes of her online inquiry, started to feel uncomfortable.

“Sorry, WTF?!” she wrote.

“I love [my partner] dearly but not a chance do I want him or more importantly a load of other blokes on the ward.”

"I was already going to discharge myself the following morning but was realistic about staying a bit longer if needed - bollocks to that, I am definitely leaving as soon as my catheter is out and I can walk again!"

The woman was clearly distressed by the idea of having men on the maternity ward just days after she's given birth, and asked the online forum, "am I the only person who thinks this is really bloody unreasonable?!"

In the comments, she clarified that the letter was about overnight stays, from 10pm til 8am.

Unsurprisingly, responses to the new mum's query were mixed.

Some users thought the woman was "lucky" her partner would be allowed to stay. One mum in particular said when she gave birth, her partner had "no time to even bond with baby before [he was] chucked out."

"If you need privacy just draw the curtain round," she suggested. "Just appreciate the fact that you will actually have time straight after the birth to bond which so many couples don't get."

Another woman asked who the mum thought was "going to pass baby to you and back, help you get comfy, pass you a glass of water/nappies/nipple cream every two mins?"

"Cos it sure as hell won’t be midwives. They’re busy," she argued.