How I discovered that countless women have been with men who don’t wipe their bums.

The following article is NSFW and not suitable for anyone with a... sensitive stomach. Please, don't read while eating. Or drinking. Or operating heavy machinery.

I have a popular Instagram page called Tinder Translators, where we have (very) frank discussions about the highs and lows of dating cis, heterosexual men.

And look, there are a lot of lows.

But even knowing this, nothing had quite prepared me for the revelations on male hygiene I encountered recently. This window into the ways some men fall short of even basic standards of cleanliness and still expect to ‘get theirs’ was a wild ride that revealed a lot more than just the skid marks.

It started with a DM. A follower messaged to let me know that there are a whole subset of men who don’t wipe their arse after pooing because they think that it’s gay.

Okay, no. It had to be a lie.

What fresh hell is this? It’s the toxic mix of homophobia and fragile masculinity for me.

Image: Supplied.

