"A year ago my life was perfect. Then overnight my world came falling down."

“A year ago, my life was perfect, except as I was about to find out, it wasn’t.”
In December 2017, we witnessed the relationship breakdown of Australian cricket player Nathan Lyon and his long-term partner Melissa Waring.
Paparazzi photos of the spin bowler, 30, kissing real estate agent Emma McCarthy, 26, surfaced online – Waring told media waiting outside her south Sydney home that Cricket Australia had informed her about the paparazzi shot.
“I think seeing his car sitting in the drive way and his washing sitting here, that probably gives you enough of an idea [as to whether we were still together when the photos were taken],” she told the Daily Mail at the time.
“We have two small children who I have to put first and unfortunately at the end of the day I’m the one who’s being f**ked around here.”
Almost three months have passed since that day. Now Waring is speaking for the first time about life after her relationship became a national headline.