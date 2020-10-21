We asked 15 Melburnians how their mental health is right now. Really.

Mental health can feel like an elastic band - one that if stretched to breaking point, will be ready to snap with just one more pull. For Melburnians, who have endured over 200 days this year under varying levels of 'stay-at-home' restrictions, it's safe to say there are many people living at breaking point.

According to The Australian, mental health treatment in Victoria has risen by 30 per cent in the past four weeks, as the impact of the lockdown takes its toll.

As restrictions begin to ease in Victoria and cases drop, concern for mental health only increases.

In August, the Victorian government announced an allocation of nearly $60 million in extra funding for mental health services in light of the crisis.

In an effort to check in on Melburnians right now, we asked 15 women in the Mamamia community: How are you doing, really?

Here's what they told us.

1. Ruth.

My mental health is poor.

I’m working, which is a blessing, but everyone is exhausted - like bone-drenching tired. Worse still, I fear we have become institutionalised. I feel myself being fearful of the future, fearful of other people, fearful of a third wave, fearful of doorknobs, pedestrian crossing buttons, handrails.

But I’m so happy and proud that we have worked together and I find the comparisons with NSW galling. It’s like kicking someone when they’re already on the ground. It’s mean-spirited and unhelpful.

2. Carolyn

I'm trying not to worry about what I can’t change. The 'if only' scenario can be a killer, so I try to avoid thinking about it. My only grandchild is only nine months old and I have missed out on nearly all of his early months.

3. Julia.

During the lockdown, my mental health has been quite up and down. But right now, I’m feeling optimistic with current numbers and the roadmap out of restrictions.

I work in public health and wholeheartedly support the government in the measures they have taken to date. I’ve previously worked in the NHS (UK Public Health Service) and I feel incredibly grateful for our position, compared to those in the UK and Europe.