We asked 5 of Melbourne Fashion Week's best-dressed celebs what they're shopping for next.

In case you missed it, it's Melbourne Fashion Week right now – with stylish events staged around the city to celebrate the best of Australian design and show off the new spring/summer collections.

Runway shows and parties aside, it's also a great chance to suss out the celebrity style and see how the fashion set are dressing for the new season.

The Mamamia fashion team was on the ground at the opening show, the Urban Garden Runway in Melbourne's CBD, and caught up with a handful of influencers, TV stars and stylists to find out what they're wearing right now – and what they're looking for next. Here's what they told us.

Olivia Molly Rogers.

Dressed by her longtime stylist and friend Paul Versace in a head-to-toe monochrome outfit, Rogers described her signature look as "feminine, bold and experimental".