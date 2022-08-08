beauty

From 'siren eyes' to Barbie-core: Here are the 4 new makeup rules to know now.

For a moment there, things got a little... boring on the makeup front, right? 

Don't get us wrong - we're all about minimal effort, low-key beauty. Big fans. But after years of paring back everything, sometimes you kind of want to just level it up. You know, get a little creative for a night out.

Watch: Makeup Artist Natalie Wright teaches us her techniques for a smokey eye with a twist... there's no black eyeshadow in sight. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia

And if you're looking for some inspo, look no further than the slew of new makeup trends popping up on TikTok. 

Ooft - it's getting us all excited about makeup again.

So, move aside 'clean girl' beauty. These are the new makeup rules that are taking over.

1. Siren eyes.

While viral TikTok trends come and go quicker than you have the chance to try them, we're officially calling it: this is one that's going to stick around. 

Heard of it before? No? 'Siren eyes' is basically the new term for that '90s-style eye makeup technique that's all about elongating the eyes for a sweeping effect. It's sultry. Dramatic. Very chic.

The best part? It suits every eye shape.

While it's not necessarily 'new' (it's a look that's been popularised by celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Megan Fox, and Bella Hadid over the years), there are no surprises that it's trending - because it looks sooo damn good.

There are thousands of different tutorials getting around right now, but the term 'siren eyes' was originally coined by TikTok makeup artist Danielle Marcan, who posted the below clip.

Since then, the hashtag #sireneyes has received millions upon millions of views on TikTok.

So, how do you create 'siren eyes'?

Well, there are a few different variations - and it all depends on how graphic you want your eyeliner look to be.

All you need is a black or brown eyeliner pencil, a small blending brush and some black eyeshadow. 

You start by roughly drawing a line from the outer corner of your eye, stopping just above your crease. You then connect the line back to your lash line to create a wing. 

Following Marcan's technique, connect the end of your wing to the crease by drawing a line across your upper eyelid (this is for a more graphic look, but you can skip this part if you want something more low-key).

Then, fill in your bottom lash line with liner, starting at the halfway point and connecting it to the outer corner of your wing.

If you want to level it up and are a fan of the inner flick, you can do this by using your lower lash line as a guide. 

Still with us?

Next, you smudge it all out with your blending brush to create a smokey effect, before using black eyeshadow to go over your lines.

Here are a couple of other examples, if you're looking for something a little more subtle:

@harrietquested__ Siren eyes tutorial 🤍#fyp #trending #makeup #sirenvsdoeeyes ♬ DlCK by starboi x doja cat - Ben Chatonda
@grannyfawn Slay in grey everyday #asianeyemakeup #makeuptutorial #eyemakeuptutorial #sireneyemakeup #ReadyForHell #fypシ ♬ Lofi nostalgic old music box(833007) - NARU

2. Barbie-core.

Please meet the all-pink-everything aesthetic your makeup wardrobe has been missing since you were, like, seven.

Off the back of the upcoming Barbie film by Greta Gerwig, 2022 has seen the rise of the 'Barbie-core' trend in everything from fashion to beauty. With over seven million views on TikTok, #barbiecore is officially taking over.

On the beauty front, the trend pretty much embraces all things hot pink and ultra-girlie - from Barbie's bouncy hair to her bright manicures and, most notably, her pink-centric makeup.

The rules? There are none. More is officially more.

Makeup brands have also discovered 'Barbie-core' is the trend of the moment, with brands like Kylie Cosmetics releasing new ranges to reflect the growing movement.

So, whether you want to go bright and bold or subtle and soft, pink is officially the colour of right now.

3. Holographic lips.

You can thank your girl Lizzo for bringing this trend back into rotation - holographic, glittery lips. And tbh, since almost every late '90s/Y2k makeup look has made a comeback this year, there's no real surprise here. But gosh, it looks cool.

In a recent Instagram post, the musician shared a snap of herself wearing glitter lipstick and a matching shimmery manicure. 

But this doesn't mean we're going right back to your frosty lipped highschool days - not a chance. This particular trend has a modern twist to it.

According to Lizzo's makeup artist Alexx Mayo, he stained her lips with a brown shade paired with glittery red, green and gold, using Stay Golden Cosmetics Glitter Lip Kit in the shade 'It’s Cocoa'.

If you need more convincing of the holographic/glittery lip trend, just take a peek at almost every one of Beyonce's promo shots for her new album Renaissance - they're full of chromatic, shimmering lip looks.

@thedigifairy have you noticed this shift towards silver and cool tones? #coolgirl #isamayaffrench #y2kaesthetic #grungeaesthetic #balenciaga #silver #silverjewellery ♬ BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé

If you're still on the fence about wearing an intense glittery pout to Woolies, opt for a glitter-infused gloss or lipstick that will leave your lips with a veil of subtle shimmer (plus, it'll be easier to upkeep during the day!). You can't go wrong with something like Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb.

4. Whimsigoth.

Starting out on TikTok (obviously), the 'whimsigoth' aesthetic is making a huge comeback - with trending makeup looks featuring a kaleidoscope of purples, midnight blues, dark reds, greens and browns. 

ICYMI, the 'whimsigoth' aesthetic was super popular in the '90s. Think of television shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Charmed - that kind of vibe.

Need a bit of a refresher? This rundown on TikTok account @thedigifairy pretty much nails the aesthetic:

@thedigifairy ミ★ #whimsigothic#whimsigoth#buffythevampireslayer#sabrinatheteenagewitch#charmed#thecraft#stevienicks#lisabonet#practicalmagic#grungefairy#mazzystar ♬ Fade Into You - Mazzy Star

Nostalgic, right?

Also known as 'fairy grunge', 'whimsigoth' is one of the leading makeup trends off the back of the Y2K resurgence, with sultry, enchanting eye makeup mixed with a hint of grunge popping up everywhere.

@thewitchfairy july was cute #fairygrunge #grunge #whimsigoth #fairymakeup #fyp ♬ original sound - charlotte
@rachelw.mua the thinnest I've ever done my brows #motd #whimsigoth #90smakeup #90switch #whimsigothic #mua #makeup #fyp #fypシ #4u #makeuptok #fotd #90s #90sinspired #practicalmagic #thecraft #witch ♬ Lazy Eye - Silversun Pickups

If you're looking for celebrity inspo, Dove Cameron and Olivia Rodrigo are your go-to muses.

Yay for fun makeup!

Would you try any of the above beauty trends? What your thoughts? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Instagram; @daniellemarcan; @lizzobeeating.

