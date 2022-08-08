From 'siren eyes' to Barbie-core: Here are the 4 new makeup rules to know now.

For a moment there, things got a little... boring on the makeup front, right?

Don't get us wrong - we're all about minimal effort, low-key beauty. Big fans. But after years of paring back everything, sometimes you kind of want to just level it up. You know, get a little creative for a night out.

Watch: Makeup Artist Natalie Wright teaches us her techniques for a smokey eye with a twist... there's no black eyeshadow in sight. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

And if you're looking for some inspo, look no further than the slew of new makeup trends popping up on TikTok.

Ooft - it's getting us all excited about makeup again.

So, move aside 'clean girl' beauty. These are the new makeup rules that are taking over.

1. Siren eyes.

While viral TikTok trends come and go quicker than you have the chance to try them, we're officially calling it: this is one that's going to stick around.

Heard of it before? No? 'Siren eyes' is basically the new term for that '90s-style eye makeup technique that's all about elongating the eyes for a sweeping effect. It's sultry. Dramatic. Very chic.

The best part? It suits every eye shape.