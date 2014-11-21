"The last time I had this body, I hated it. Now, I couldn't be more proud."

Radio personality Mel Greig has lost 14 kilos through what she calls ‘Operation Double Chin’. Here, she celebrates reaching her goal…

I’ve done it. I’ve lost 14kg.

In February 2014 my weight had peaked, which was a gain of 14kg from when I first started on the Hot 30 Countdown.

It’s funny that I’ve been striving to get back to that weight, but when I was at my previous weight I hated my body and wanted to be skinnier after feeling the pressures of the TV industry. Now I’m at that previous again and couldn’t be happier with my body. We need to learn to love ourselves inside and out.

Those 14kg were weighing me down on so many levels. Each kilo represented a dark time in my life and I wanted to shed the power they had over me and each time the scale went down I felt my sense of control coming back.

Yesterday I only had 300 grams to go before I hit my goal. I could have easily just skipped a meal and celebrated, but that’s not the right way to do it. I had my appendix removed two weeks ago and was devastated that ‘Operation Double Chin’ had to be put on hold – I was doing so well and was feeling great.

Mel’s been documenting her health and fitness plan on Instagram – here are some of her shots:

Mel Greig's 'Operation Double Chin'

We will always have set backs, though – we just need to deal with them the best we can. For me, that was sticking to a healthy diet, and I managed to lose the final kilos without exercise and without starving myself (#winning).

I used to say “I’ve tried everything”, but what that really means is “Everything I’ve tried hasn’t worked”. I haven’t tried everything. Never give up and just keep trying, you will find a process that works for you. I bloody tried so many different diets and trainers and thankfully Pip Reed my Nutritionist and my PT from GoTo Fitness in Double Bay got the results I had dreamt of. This sounds like a line from a commercial, but it’s just the truth.

To my fellow ladies, concentrate on inner peace first because you need to love the inside before you can truly get the results you want on the outside. Consult the professionals – for me, stress and hormones played a huge role in my weight loss and a lot of PTs are only trained in fitness, not naturopathy and nutrition.

To the ladies who are currently size 8-10 and think they have “fat bits” or always feel the need to stick their arm out for “maximum skinny” in photos (I used to be like that too), please kindly slap yourself in the face and LOVE your body. Maybe you need to gain 14kg to really appreciate what you have, but now I am 100 times more confident with who I am inside and out. #learntoloveyourbody

If this post brings up any issues for you, you can contact The Butterfly Foundation for Eating Disorders via their website ( www.thebutterflyfoundation.org.au ) or on their National Support Line (1800 33 4673).

This post originally appeared on Mel Greig’s website and has been republished with her permission.

