Side-by-side toilets and TikTok stardom: 7 things you didn't know about Meghan Trainor.

"When I wrote it, the words flew out of my mouth - I had the lyrics down in about 45 minutes. My crowd was all the skinny, beautiful, popular girls, and I was their, like, thicker friend. This one dude I was in love with told me in seventh grade, 'You'd be so much hotter if you were 10 pounds lighter.' It crushed me," she said to Glamour.

"I hope the song helps girls love themselves more, because they're adorable. Women too. We should all have a big banner, or maybe a neon sign, in our bedrooms: Every inch of you is perfect."

2. Turns out 'All About That Bass' was offered to Adele and Beyoncé.

It turns out that both Beyoncé and Adele turned down the chance to record 'All About That Bass'.

Trainor said to The Guardian that she offered her number one hit to a bunch of artists but didn't find the right fit. So in the end, she decided to record it herself. And it paid off!

"Some artists get thousands of songs pitched and they never know, so Beyoncé herself probably never heard it. There weren't any singers at the time who fit the song. Adele was the only one, but she wasn't rapping and singing sassy songs with swears in them. But I'm down - I get all the performing royalties!"

3. Meghan Trainor went through severe vocal cord surgery and couldn't speak for months.

In 2015, Trainor underwent surgery for a severely hemorrhaged vocal cord and had to cancel her tour as a result. Then in 2017, she underwent another vocal cord procedure.

Trainor credited support from fellow singer Sam Smith for encouraging her to have the surgery. Smith has also had a similar surgery to repair their vocal cords.

Trainor's now husband Daryl Sabara learned sign language in order to still communicate with Trainor during that time. Sabara is best known for playing the lead in the iconic Spy Kids franchise.