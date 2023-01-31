Side-by-side toilets and TikTok stardom: 7 things you didn't know about Meghan Trainor.

Meghan Trainor is making waves down under.
Whether it's her music - including the new TikTok viral hit 'I Made You Look' - or her relationship with husband Daryl Sabara, Trainor has dominated the industry.
And now she's a fixture on Australian Idol, a judge alongside Kyle Sandilands, Harry Connick Jnr. and Amy Shark.
This week, Trainor announced she is pregnant with her second child.
"What a blessing. I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. I'm halfway there - I want four kids!" she said to People. "We try to tell our son, 'There's a baby in the belly,' but then he points to his belly now and is like, 'Baby.' And we're like, 'Oh no, it's not in yours - it's in Mama's belly!'"
