The only thing that makes Sam Smith 'sad' is their weight. People won't stop talking about it.

In 2019, Sam Smith, the master of writing sad love songs, told Jameela Jamil the only thing that truly upsets them is their weight.

"[It's] literally the only thing I've ever been truly sad about," the singer said on Jamil's I Weigh video show.

"I get very, very dark and very sad."

Smith, who's non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them, is entering a new era.

Releasing their fourth album, Gloria, last Friday, the British singer has moved on from wearing dark suits and singing about heartache to embracing themselves and all facets of that.

Take their most recent music video for instance.

On the same day their album dropped, Smith released the video for their disco hook-up anthem, 'I'm Not Here to Make Friends'.

In it, the 30-year-old performer wears various outfits, including mountains of pink tulle, patent stilettos, feathers and a corset with nipple tassels.