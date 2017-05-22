The secret to Meghan Markle's impossibly glowy skin is... weird. Really weird.

Meghan Markle’s wedding look will set trends for years to come as brides try to replicate her no-makeup makeup and flawless, glowy skin on their own big day.

So when it comes to any beauty secrets we can glean from the newlywed, rest assured we are taking notes.

Some of Meghan’s tips are relatively easy to do at home: like using the texturising spray the actress uses to make her hair princess perfect, or buying the $6.49 moisturiser she “can’t live without”.

Others are… less DIY friendly. And more than a little weird.

In a past interview with Birchbox, the 36-year-old said she swears by facial exercises developed by beauty industry guru Nichola Joss.

"[She] basically has you sculpt your face from the inside out," the Duchess of Sussex said.

"I swear it works, as silly as you may feel. On the days I do it, my cheekbones and jawline are waaaay more sculpted.

"There's a reason she is in high demand around awards season when every actress wants to look A-plus."

But there's something else about Nichola's technique that has the world scratching their heads. You see, the London-based facialist - whose clients include Scarlett Johansson, supermodel Gisele Bundchen and Gwyneth Paltrow - created the 'Inner Facial', which involves a pair of gloves and a massage... of the inside of your mouth.

In a video shared on Nichola's Instagram, she can be seen donning a pair of black surgical gloves, before she pinches, stretches and massages various parts of the mouth and face.