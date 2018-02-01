The one thing Kate Middleton has changed about her wardrobe since Meghan Markle came on the scene.

Kate Middleton Royal Tour 2018 Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at a Dinner given by the British Ambassador in Stockholm. Image: Getty

Her clothes are bolder. Brighter. More prints-ier. And we’re loving it.

Let’s be clear, though. This isn’t a dramatic makeover. She’s not suddenly wearing a hot pink mini or Yeezy. She is, after all, the future Queen of England, not to mention pregnant with her third child. There are some limits and the simple block coloured and carefully coordinated outfits are still making an appearance.

But true to her own style, Kate is taking a few more fashion risks – and they’re paying off.

LISTEN: The Royals are only allowed to wear a single shade of nail polish, and the Mamamia Out Loud team isn’t a fan.

Particular attention must be given to her bright red herringbone coat from go-to designer Catherine Walker, which as well as giving off stylish ’60s vibes is also strikingly similar to a Moschino favourite of Princess Diana. Paired with tights, block heels and a little Chanel bag, the look was very Jackie O.

Also more adventurous was the mustard floral Erdem gown she wore to a black tie event.