Everything we know about the crazy amount of security guarding Meghan and Prince Harry.

For the everyday Australian, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit is an exciting opportunity to maybe meet the royals (or switch off the TV and get outside to avoid the rolling coverage).

But for the men and women of our police force, the visit is a potentially stress-inducing, logistical challenge requiring hundreds, if not thousands, of officers and a whole lot of firepower.

From day one of the royal tour, we’ve seen how intense the police presence has been.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeted royal fans who had turned out to meet them, police snipers were keeping a close eye in the sails of the Sydney Opera House, ready to fire if required.

Sniffer dogs were also around searching for suspicious scents coming from people's bags - which had to be scanned as fans entered through security checks on their way in.

Meanwhile, water police were boating around the harbour, with police divers also checking for bombs.

And while the newlywed couple haven't been spotted far away from police officers at any time, the security seems to have relaxed slightly since that first engagement. Emphasis on the slightly.