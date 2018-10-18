You might have spotted a well-dressed blonde in the background of photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their Australian tour.

Her name is Amy Pickerill, and she’s sure to be in the background of a lot more photos.

Pickerill is Markle’s right-hand woman. Or, to use her official title, she’s the Duchess of Sussex’s assistant private secretary.

Her job is to handle Markle’s schedule and deal with her correspondence. She also accompanies the Duchess when she makes public appearances.

She’s the one who ends up holding the bouquets of flowers thrust at Markle by adoring fans, along with any handmade cards and presents.

Pickerill was officially appointed to her job on February 19 this year, three months before the Royal wedding. That means she would have been helping out with wedding preparations.

So how do you get a job like that?

Well, the 32-year-old hasn’t done any tell-all interviews with the media just yet, and she doesn’t seem to be into sharing her life on Instagram, so most of the facts about her come from her LinkedIn page (which is, understandably, rather dry).

Pickerill grew up in the town of Walton-on-Thames in Surrey and studied history at the University of Nottingham, followed by broadcast journalism at City, University of London.

She worked at HM Treasury and the Royal Bank of Scotland, nipping over to New York for eight months with Ogilvy Public Relations.

In September 2016 she started working as a senior communications officer with Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry. From there, she sidestepped into the role with Markle.