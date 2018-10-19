The only baby name Meghan and Harry should consider according to Diana's former butler. 

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted us all when they announced they were expecting a little royal in the UK spring of 2019 (our autumn) just mere hours into their tour of Australia.

And with Meghan telling singer Missy Higgins she is four months along, we now know we can expect the baby to be born around March.

So, the only two things to spend the next six months obsessively speculating about (oh, is that just us?) is the gender and the name of said royal baby.

If this creepily accurate gender prediction chart is anything to go by – and it did accurately predict all of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s offspring – the baby will be a girl.

And we know that Meghan has already been keeping a gift for her future daughter that could be a telling hint at potential baby names.

But if Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell (you know, the one that was for some reason on Australia’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here) has any say in it, there’s only one name Meghan and Harry should consider – and it will probably come as no surprise that it’s Diana.

Burrell, who served both the Queen and Princess Diana, issued a public plea to the couple as he no longer has ties to the royal family.

He tweeted: "Dear Meghan and Harry, Many Congratulations to you both on your wonderful news.