Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Missy Higgins knows exactly how far along Meghan Markle is… and she’s told everyone.

On Tuesday afternoon, Australia’s ARIA charts and royalty collided when Missy Higgins had a good ole chinwag with Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex chatted to the Aussie singer at an afternoon reception at Sydney’s Admiralty House, one of her and The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s many official engagements during the royal tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

We’re sure the two accomplished women talked about a great number of things, but according to an Instagram post shared by Missy last night, exactly how far along Meghan is in her pregnancy was one of them.

“What an honour to meet the beautiful Duchess today! She was such a sweetheart. I said I felt sorry for her having to do all these meet-and-greets while 4 months pregnant! What a trooper,” the ‘Scars’ singer captioned images of herself and The Duchess.

Only… the royal couple haven’t announced any specific details surrounding their due date… only that they’re due ‘in the Spring of 2019… which means we probably weren’t meant to know this…

Ah, Missy.

By Missy’s calculations, Meghan and Harry will welcome their first child in late March/early April.