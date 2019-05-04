Megan Marx hired a man to remove furniture. Then he reached for her breasts.

Bachelor alum Megan Marx has recounted a scary experience she had after she hired a man on Airtasker, who she claims sexually harassed her while on the job.

Detailing the encounter on her Instagram stories, the former Bachelor in Paradise star explained the man, who she paid via the outsourcing app to move some furniture pieces, “took it upon himself to make me feel pretty uncomfortable”.

“Alone in a house with a rather large, tall man who was acting the way he did, really scared me,” the 30-year-old shared with her 172,000 Instagram followers.

“Telling me I was beautiful was fine. I said, ‘Thank you.’ Asking me whether I lived alone, if I had a boyfriend and if he could kiss me, was not.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Marx (@megan.leto.marx) on Apr 28, 2019 at 11:39pm PDT

The man then took his harassment against Marx further when it came to the former reality TV star paying him.

“When I paid and asked him to leave, he came very close to me, put his hands on my hips and said ‘you are perfect here’, to my breasts, ‘and here,'” Marx, who appeared on Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor, continued.

“I pushed him away and said he was making me uncomfortable. So he asked if I would kiss him (??). I said no.