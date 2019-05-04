When Davey Lloyd returned to Paradise he was "thinking about Georgia".

“That girl is my future and she will be the mother of my kids. I’m sorry to say.”

These were the words that echoed through Australian lounge rooms on Thursday night, as Davey Lloyd revealed to his ex Florence Moerenhout on the Bachelor in Paradise: Tell All that he was in a new relationship with a woman named Georgia – or “George”, as he affectionately called her.

As the cameras cut to the smiling face of Davey’s new girlfriend, everyone was suddenly intrigued, and confused, as to when exactly the pair met. The Bachelor alum alluded to the fact that he had met Georgia – and formed some sort of “connection” with her – before returning to Fiji to try spark other romances.

The unexpected announcement triggered an adverse response from fans of the show. And when I spoke to the reality TV contestant over the phone following the finale, it was clear he was feeling less than happy with how the whole saga played out.

So when exactly did he met Georgia Cook? One night after he returned to Australia following being dumped from Bachelor in Paradise.

“So I came home, I arrived home on Thursday night, then I met her Friday night,” Lloyd clarifies. “Then they [producers] flew me back the Monday or the Tuesday, so I’d only just met Georgia once.”

“I met her and we had a massive connection, and we spent the night together,” Lloyd, who is from Sam Frost‘s season of The Bachelorette, explains. “And then I went back on Paradise. We weren’t dating, we weren’t seeing each other.