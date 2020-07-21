The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday July 22.

Megan Gale's brother found dead in Perth.



The brother of model Megan Gale has been found dead in bushland in Perth.

Police said a member of the public found Jason Gale's car in bushland in Karragullen, in Perth's south-east, on Tuesday.

A search of the area found the body police believed to be that of Mr Gale.

Jason Gale. Image: WA Police.

Police issued an alert last Friday saying the 49-year-old had gone missing from his Bibra Lake home and there were concerns for his welfare.

He was last seen on the morning of July 14 buying petrol and water in Pingelly, close to 160 kilometres south-east of Perth.

Police said they are not treating Mr Gale's death as suspicious, and a report is to be prepared for the coroner.

If you need support please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue (1300 22 4636).

Melbourne security guard claims she was hired over WhatsApp.

A security guard who worked for Melbourne's hotel quarantine program claimed she was hired through WhatsApp.

Security guard Shayla Shakshi spoke on ABC's 7.30 about her concerns, which saw her refuse to go back after just one day on the job.

"We didn't get any training when I got there," she said.

"They just didn't tell us what training we had to do, we just had to put a mask on, put gloves on, and that's it.

"They had no training of how to use PPE [personal protective equipment], how to sanitise hands, nothing. No training at all."

She said some hotel floors didn't even have sanitiser: "You just didn't want to touch anything".