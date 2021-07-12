GP receptionists are Australia's invisible front line workers.

In the dark lockdown months of 2020, I’m sure I wasn’t the only one who choked up at scenes of city-wide applause for the doctors and nurses working around the clock to combat an illness they had to learn about on their feet.

It was a well-deserved, touching gesture – a reminder of how reliant we all are on each other’s individual skills, talents and vocations.

But as praise mounted for medical teams everywhere, I couldn’t help but think of my mum.

Lockdown had not meant pyjama days and too many snacks for her; she was at work all day, every day, behind the reception desk of her local GP clinic.

With nothing but a garden-variety disposable mask between her and the next possible COVID case to unknowingly walk in the door, Mum’s workload went through the roof as she suddenly became the head of a triage operation of huge importance.

The usually straightforward procedure of taking phone bookings became a full-scale operation to ascertain whether people were a serious threat to the doctors, staff and patients of the clinic – with frightened (often elderly) patients reluctant to take COVID tests in strange locations, instead wanting to come see their family GP, because it was “just a sniffle”.

I have always known my mum did much more than simply answer phones, but the level of compassion, the counselling skills and dedication required to serve a GP clinic in the thick of COVID has been an ask the like of which the industry has never seen.

Mum was (and is) proud to serve her community as a frontline worker, but I didn’t realise the toll it was taking on her until she told me how excited she was to see an article published last week, commending medical receptionists on their work.

While I, as a high school teacher, got to read regular news articles highlighting our adaptability and resilience in the face of COVID, the work of medical receptionists has been invisible in the media until very recently.