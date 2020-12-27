The year 2020: As told by painfully accurate memes.

We KNOW that this year has been an absolute dumpster fire of unprecedented chaos, but you know amongst every dark, looming, hideous looking cloud there is a small silver lining.

And in 2020, that silver lining was: Memes.

Watch when my bestie tags someone else in memes. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

So to wrap up this shocker of a 365 days, here are the absolute best memes that got us through and that we can all laugh about now because we’re out the other side.

Right?

RIGHT?!

Urgh, who knows? But for now, distract yourself with these throwback 2020 memes.

When everyone was posting their different social identities for all to comment. While precisely 87 per cent of your Facebook feed did it too, by far our favourite was COVID queen Dolly Parton.