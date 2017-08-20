CULT BUY: The two-in-one mascara that's so simple it's brilliant.

Dear panda eyes and spider leg lashes,

I have some bloody brilliant news for you.

Finally, FINALLY there’s a mascara that not only pumps up your big lashes but coats all those tiny, little, hard to reach lashes that haven’t seen a lick of mascara in years.

A few weeks ago Mecca released their new range Mecca Max, and like any good makeup amateur I stumbled in store, temporarily blinded by the bright lights and the pretty packaging, and pretended I knew what I was doing.

And THANK GOD I did because I came across the Eye Max Power Couple Mascara. Its premise is so simple and perfect, I don’t know why no one has thought of it before.

Basically, it's a mascara with two ends. One end has a big fat brush for your big top lashes, and the other end is a tiny little brush that's perfect for your bottom lashes and those lil' lashes that you tend to avoid because they're so close to your goddamn eyeballs.

It just works sooooo well. It pimps out all your lashes, lengthening and voluminising for a nice, natural look (not too dramatic but not too... blah) and it stays on all day.

There's no flaking, no smudging, no accidentally poking yourself in the eye with the wand (well, that's not guaranteed).

At $38 it is the most expensive product in the new range, but it's worth it.

Zoe Foster-Blake’s beauty advice for busy women.

