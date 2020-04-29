Update, April 29, 2020.

Turns out, toilet paper and flour aren’t the only things people have been stocking up on since we started living in isolation. We’re also buying… face razors?

According to Revlon, sales of their $10 Face Defuzzer 2 Pack have soared, with Priceline reporting it’s been the brand’s top-selling product for the last three weeks.

Made with high-quality Japanese stainless steel as well as a protective micro-mesh guard on the blade’s edge, these disposable razors are designed to give you a clean shave and remove unwanted facial hair and peach fuzz.

It's for this reason I thought now would be an excellent time to revisit my first ever Tried and Tested beauty column about face shaving, in which I shaved half my face with another affordable face razor from MCoBeauty to see whether it could make my skin look smoother and help my makeup sit better.

If you're curious about shaving your face (also known as dermaplaning in-salon) at home, keep scrolling for everything you need to know about face shaving, including how it works, how to do it without cutting yourself and whether you'll get stubble regrowth.

This week, I shaved half my face. Don't worry, I'm fine.

You see, I made the strategic decision to only shave half my mug for a very specific reason that'll become clear momentarily.

Face shaving - grown up name, dermaplaning - is the practice of shaving off one's peach fuzz. It's not new, but when budget beauty brand MCoBeauty recently released a $10 face razor, I was intrigued enough to give it a go.