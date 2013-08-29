Kids' sport: Brought to you by the biggest fast food chain in the world.

By BERN MORLEY

If we were to play a word association game, what do you think would spring to mind if were to say, ‘Little Athletics’?

Fitness? Health? Active kids? Big Mac? Huh?

Little Athletics Australia is currently sponsored by the largest Fast Food franchise in the world. This means, their logo is on every certificate a child receives, on every uniform they wear, on every related website they log in to and this also means they receive a free meal voucher when they achieve.

There is one woman however, who intends to change this. Danielle O’Brien currently has one daughter participating in Little Athletics Victoria with hopes of enrolling her second child when eligible. The juxtaposition of a child’s healthy activity being fostered by a corporation that is quite possibly the largest contributor to childhood obesity, does not sit well with Danielle. And rightly so.

Danielle has started an online petition to remove the sponsorship and ultimately, the partnership between Little Athletics Australia and McDonald’s. Danielle says:

“Our family loves little athletics. My daughter currently participates in the program in Victoria, and my youngest is keen to join this coming summer season. It’s such a wonderful active & social experience for kids of all ages and their families. What I don’t understand is how Little Athletics is allowing McDonalds to use this forum to market to my children. Why is a fast food restaurant sponsoring a sporting event which promotes an active healthy lifestyle? In a time of unprecedented and skyrocketing child obesity, junk food corporations continue to target our children under the guise of community participation. This manipulative marketing technique is a deliberate and meticulously planned attempt to peddle their unhealthy and fattening foods to our children, trying in the association of exercise, health and fun with their products which are in actuality the antithesis of healthy living.”

And while the director of Little Athletics says the current partnership with McDonald’s is based on “principles of fun and fitness… getting young people involved in healthy activity” — sadly, that can be a little hard to believe.

For McDonald’s, those warm and fuzzy things may be a true but ultimately it’s about selling their product to our kids. And I’m not sure that as parents, we should be a part of that.

Unfortunately though, community sporting clubs often need big business to back them and to provide funding so that meets can be held. The reality of the situation is this: part of accepting the benefits and the cash is to also accept the devil in the detail.

And organisations like Little Athletics rely on the financial support of businesses like McDonalds if they’re going to be able to run the activities that they do.