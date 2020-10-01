Thirty years ago, Maury Povich became famous for his trash TV show. This is where he is now.

Maury Povich's daytime talk show is about to enter its 30th year.

That's three decades of lie-detector tests, paternity results, jeering audiences and the legendary host's gravelly voice declaring "you are/are not the father".

At 81, the former news anchor is a staple of tabloid television. But off camera, he's courted his own controversies along the way.

Watch: Maury Povich on his rift with David Letterman.



Video via Bravo TV /Watch What Happens Live

From news anchor to "Who's the daddy?"

Maury Povich's career began in traditional broadcast journalism. He was a radio reporter, TV sportscaster and news anchor. But he earned nationwide fame in the US as the host of television newsmagazine program, A Current Affair.

His success behind the ACA desk saw him land an eponymous daytime program The Maury Povich Show in 1991, which was rebranded seven years later by new owners to just... Maury.

With the new name came a new — shall we say — tone.

Case in point, it's best-known segment: 'Who's The Daddy?'.

"They said, 'We have this idea. We want to do paternity tests, and we can have a result within 10 or 12 minutes,'" Povich recently told ET. "'And the audience, that's all they're looking for is a result. You build that up with the drama.'

"I said, 'I don't wanna know the result [beforehand]. If I know the answer, I will skew my questions. I don't wanna know anything more than the people I'm talking to. And that was the key."