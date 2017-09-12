Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

It’s Tuesday. And if life was a GIF, this just about sums up everything right now:



Le sigh.

Anyway. Because life is hard and we all need a break, let’s get right into some salty, sticky, judgement-free celebrity gossip, okay?

Okay.

1. Matty J reportedly proposed to (and got rejected by) the winner of The Bachelor

Wait… WAH?!

Yes, sweet sweet readers. It is (reportedly) true. According to New Weekly, purveyor of all things factual and robust, Matty got down on one knee in the final episode of The Bachelor, but all didn’t go to plan.

And by “didn’t go to plan” we mean his winning lady rejected him right to his goddamn face.

“She just stood there for a while before she started crying and told him that she couldn’t say yes – not yet,” a ‘source’ (we’re looking at you, Osher) told the magazine.

“She was trying to be realistic about the whole thing,” Osher the source added. “Think about it – up until the day before, he had three girlfriends!”

But if you thought such an event would curtail pure reality television love, think again buddy.

“Matty and his Bachelorette are still together and in love.”

Whether these ~Bachelor rumours~ are true or not is unclear. After all, we’re pretty sure New Weekly has reported on Bec and Lleyton Hewitt’s fictional divorce approximately 11,313 times.

But dear lord, we can dream.

2. What do you wear to the Dally M’s when you’re heavily pregnant?