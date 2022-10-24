Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts sent 'flirty faxes' for months. Then there was a knock on his door.

Once upon a time in Hollywood, a handsome, funny sitcom actor slid into the reigning rom-com queen's... fax machine.

Yep, you read that right.

Fax machine.

See, this was a time before mobile phones, dating apps, and Instagram DMs. If you wanted to date someone you had to call them up on their landline. Or in the case of Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts, your people had to talk to their people, and then you had to fax each other back and forth for a few months.

Let me explain.

Perry has just released his memoir, Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, in which he writes about his time on Friends, his addiction to opioids, and thankfully, his relationships with some of the most famous women in Hollywood.

In the memoir, the now 53-year-old writes about his brief relationship with Roberts, who was one of the most bankable rom-com stars at the time.

The pair first got in contact with each other when Roberts told producers she would appear on the hit sitcom's 1995 Super Bowl episode, only if her storyline involved Perry's Chandler Bing.

So the show's co-creator told Bing to get in touch with Roberts and send her flowers.

Image: Getty.