In 2004, Matthew Fox become one of the biggest TV stars on Lost. Then he disappeared.

This post deals with violence against women, and could be triggering for some readers.

For the duration of its six seasons, Lost was appointment viewing.

From 2004 to 2010, viewers would gather around their televisions each week to watch the latest instalment of the drama, which followed a group of plane crash survivors stranded on an island in the South Pacific. Whatever happened (and no matter how outlandish or confusing things became), new episodes of Lost always meant guaranteed conversation the following day, no matter what you were doing.

Because of this, the cast, like Evangeline Lilly, Emilie de Ravin, Terry Quinn and Daniel Dae Kim, became the most familiar of faces.

Among the large ensemble cast, no one became more familiar than Matthew Fox as protagonist Jack Shepherd.

Watch: Matthew Fox denies allegations against him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Post continues below video.

And yet, since 2010's love-it-or-hate-it Lost finale, Fox's acting appearances have been few and far between.

He repeatedly stated he was "done with television" following Lost's run, and pivoted to mostly film roles.

He has five post-Lost film credits, including a couple of box office bombs, like 2012's Alex Cross and 2015's Extinction. After receiving critical acclaim for his role in Bone Tomahawk, filmed in 2014 alongside Kurt Russell, Fox's credits make an abrupt end.

Fox had always seemed a bit uncomfortable with the spotlight, though he played along where he could: namely in lighthearted talk-show appearances and late night skits for promotion throughout Lost's six-year run.

"I'm not very good at the emotional hoopla that comes along with [fame]," he told The Guardian in 2013. "Selling myself. I was always a dreamy kid. I still am a dreamy kid."