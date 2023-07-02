Matt Preston has just announced his withdrawal from Dancing With The Stars.

Australia came to know and love the food critic when he graced MasterChef Australia as a judge, alongside George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan until 2019.

In tonight's episode of DWTS, Preston announced he is pulling out of the competition after an injury set him back on day one of training.

Watch Matt Preston announce he is withdrawing from Dancing With The Stars. Post continues below.



Video via Channel Seven.

During tonight's episode, Preston and his dance partner Jessica Raffa failed to impress the judges with their second performance to Brian Ferry’s 'Let’s Stick Together'.

He was put in the bottom two alongside AFL legend Gavin Wanganeen and partner Megan Wragg, but just as he was meant to do a dance-off, the 61-year-old announced he was forfeiting.

Due to an injury which meant he lost two weeks of dance training to recover, Preston admitted defeat.

"I've loved everything about this but my ankle is cooked," he said. "I can't dance again tonight. So what I want to do is to concede and give the win to Gavin and to Megan who did brilliantly today."

Matt Preston on Dancing With The Stars. Image: Channel Seven.