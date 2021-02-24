The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday February 25.

Alleged sledgehammer attacker wanted for attempted murder.

NSW Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of 41-year-old Matthew Donaldson for attempted murder after he allegedly attacked a woman with a sledgehammer at Primus Hotel in Pitt Street, in Sydney's CBD, on Tuesday night.

Donaldson is believed to be in the New South Wales Blue Mountains area armed with a gun, with anyone who comes across him urged to dial triple zero.

"Donaldson is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 182cm tall, solid build, with light brown hair. It's believed he may be in the Blue Mountains area and may be armed with a firearm," police said in a statement.

Read the chilling Facebook posts written by a gamer the same night he 'attacked a woman with a sledgehammer' https://t.co/Z31R4huhvv — Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) February 24, 2021

At 9.17pm on Tuesday night, less than two hours before police arrived at the hotel to find the seriously injured woman, Donaldson allegedly posted pictures from inside the Primus Hotel room with the caption "Game over".

When one friend commented "What game are you playing?", Donaldson replied '"Life or death, I lost".

The woman was treated for head lacerations and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Brisbane is IOC preferred partner for 2032.

The Olympic Games are set to return to Australia in 2032 after Brisbane and the state of Queensland was installed as the preferred bidder for the event by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following an executive committee meeting.

IOC president Thomas Bach told a news conference that the decision "was not a decision against anybody.

"This is just a decision in favour of one interested party at this moment in time."