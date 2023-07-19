Matt Damon promised his wife he'd take time off work in couple's therapy, unless one thing occurred.

Matt Damon was ready to take a step back from acting until he got a call from Christopher Nolan.

The actor, who rose to fame in the late 80s and early 90s, has been married to Luciana Barroso for 18 years. The pair, who met in 2003 when Damon spotted her "across the room" at a nightclub, married in 2005.

In a vulnerable confession, the actor shared it was during couple's therapy when he agreed with his wife to take a break from his job unless he got the call he'd been waiting for.

Video via YouTube.

The one stipulation was for director Nolan, who eventually did call to offer Damon the role of General Leslie Groves in Oppenheimer.

"This is going to sound made up, but it's actually true," The Good Will Hunting star told Nolan and his Oppenheimer costars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr. during Entertainment Weekly's Around the Table.

"I had — not to get too personal — negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off."

Damon previously worked with Nolan on 2014's Interstellar and confessed he'd been waiting to work with the director again.

"I had been in Interstellar, and then Chris [Nolan] put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn't in the rotation," the 52-year-old shared.

"But I actually negotiated in couples therapy — this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called."

Matt Damon in Oppenheimer, 2023. Image: Universal Pictures.