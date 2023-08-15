The Matildas are about to face off against their friends. Here's a look inside their relationships.

The Matildas are playing England's Lionesses this Wednesday and WE CANNOT WAIT. Seriously.

As we gear up for the big Semi Final of the FIFA Women's World Cup down under, we've been getting to know our Aussie team and the British players. And just like with any industry, there are plenty of links, connections and relationships in the world of elite football.

What that means for many of the Matildas is that on Wednesday, they will be going up against their friends, as well as current and former teammates.

Matildas: The World At Our Feet official trailer. Post continues below.



Video via Disney+.

In fact, more than a third of the Matildas squad play their club football in England, which means that many of their Lionesses opponents will be very familiar.

Take, for example, the club of Manchester City.

Australia's "brick wall" superstar goalkeeper Alanna Kennedy plays with this English team as part of the Women's Super League, as does the Matildas' Mary Fowler. They'll now be playing against a bunch of their usual Manchester City teammates in the Women's World Cup.

Aussies Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley both joined the Women's Super League heavyweight Arsenal in 2020, and will be going head to head with one of England's national team's players, Alessia Russo – who is also signed with Arsenal.