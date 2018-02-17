Were these women's murders really a "big coincidence" or something far more sinister?

In October 2000, a 48-year-old loan officer was incinerated to death in her car. Less than a week later, a 39-year-old nurse was found brutally murdered in the same town – her body was also discovered in her car.

Both women were from Houston in the US. Both murders occurred in a remote part of Harris County, Texas.

But, most hauntingly, both ill-fated women were named Mary Morris.

What drove their killer, or killers, to commit such ferocious acts remains unknown; was this was a case of mistaken identity or simply a coincidence?

On the morning of October 12 Mary Morris, the loan officer, left her home, only to never return. Mary’s husband Jay reported her missing that evening after she failed to answer his calls. That same night, Mary’s body was found in her burnt-out car. The devoted mother was identified by tooth fragments found at the scene.

Detectives instantly concluded that Mary was murdered. But to this day however, they’re unsure why. No evidence was found to suggest a robbery gone wrong. Nothing indicated her killer’s motive.

“She was one of the nicest people you’d ever want to know,” Mary’s daughter, Marilyn Blaylock, told ABC. “She was nice to everyone.”

The 48-year-old had no enemies. But, Mary the nurse, who was found dead just four days later, did.