Audrey's dad was just 13 years old when she was conceived. Her mum was 34.

In 1996, Mary Kay Letourneau entered a sexual relationship with her now husband, Vili Fualaau.

She was 34 years old. He was just 12.

The pair had met in 1992 when the boy was in second grade at Shorewood Elementary School in the Seattle suburb of Burien, and entered an illegal sexual relationship four years later.

“The incident was a late night that didn’t stop with a kiss,” Letourneau told ABC of the first assault. “And I thought that it would and it didn’t.”

Yet Letourneau argued it was more than physical for her. She’d developed an affection for the boy, sparked by extra time she spent with him to foster his talent for drawing.

He was just 1.5 years older than her eldest son.

The abuse went on in secret for months, and resulted in her falling pregnant with their first child around the middle of 1996. It ultimately took Letourneau’s husband discovering a letter she’d written for the situation to be uncovered.

Police interviewed Fualaau and, on February 25, 1997, his abuser was hauled out of a staff meeting, arrested and charged with sexual assault.

As the headlines circulated around the world, Letourneau gave birth on May 29, 1997, and three months later plead guilty to two counts of second-degree child rape.