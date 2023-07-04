Mary Viturino and Conor Canning are expecting!
The pair, who are already parents to three daughters (the oldest from Mary's previous relationship); Chanel, Summer and Luna, announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday evening.
"Another little Canning on the way!" they captioned the post.
Conor, who rose to fame in 2020, tells Mamamia they're excited to meet their new baby.
"Mary and I are over the moon to have another beautiful soul joining our family," he shares. "Being a dad to three amazing girls has been the biggest gift I could possibly ask for and has taught me so much, so I can’t wait to meet our new baby."
Aside from raising a family, the pair have kept busy as Conor mentors at-risk youth with JCP Youth, a Tasmanian-based charity.
Mary plans to return to university following her pregnancy, to study medicine.