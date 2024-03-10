The true story behind Mary & George, the latest period drama packed with sex and scheming.

If you love a good period drama with loads of sex, heaps of social climbing and a whole lotta debauchery, then boy have we got some wonderful news for you: Mary & George is set to be your newest binge-watch that's as steamy as it is scandalous.

What makes it even better, though? The seven-part series is based on a true story.

Mary & George is already available to watch on Binge, but before you do, here's everything you need to know about the facts behind the series that's going to leave you... satisfied.

What is Mary & George about?

This wonderfully ridiculous psychodrama is based on Benjamin Woolley's (non-fiction) book The King's Assassin and tells the true story of Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who is newly widowed and in desperate need of wealth.

The series also centres around her son George Villiers, who is the first Duke of Buckingham and is — it must be said — incredibly handsome. George was also the rumoured lover of King James VI of Scotland and I of England (yes, he held two kingly titles).

Together, the mother and son scheme, seduce and slaughter to conquer the Court of England and win the affections of the King, to secure both of their financial futures.

Mary & George stars Julianne Moore as Mary and Nicholas Galitzine as George.

