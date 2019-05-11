You're probably married to the wrong person. And that's okay.

One reason for this is because our parents taught us what love feels like, and in many cases, that early love felt bad. To oversimplify it – if our dad had a terrible temper but we knew he really loved us, we look for someone with a terrible temper. We might not like it, but it feels like home. “We aren’t on a quest to be happy; we’re on a quest to suffer in ways that feel familiar,” explains de Botton.

If we want to overcome that, we need to learn what love really is. And de Botton says it’s a skill, not an instinct. It has to be learned. So, how do we learn to love someone? “The core of love,” says de Botton, “is the willingness to interpret someone’s behaviour…to apply charity and generosity of interpretation.”

To paraphrase a talk he gave, we’re all terrible and impossible to live with. So we need to cut each other some slack. “Love isn’t just admiration of strength, it’s also tolerance of weakness and recognition of ambivalence.” In order to love and be loved in return, we’ve got to allow ourselves to be vulnerable. We’ve got to admit we need someone, even when it goes against all our instincts to be strong and protect ourselves.

Compatibility isn’t a prerequisite

Another problem is that we think we’ve got to find someone who’s compatible with us in order to make our relationship work – the ‘right’ person. We go on dating apps and answer personality questions, hoping to find someone who thinks the way we do and enjoys the same activities we do. We want to find that perfect match. But de Botton says this is wrong, too.

“Compatibility is an achievement of love,” he says. It’s not what we need from the beginning. We don’t need to be compatible to fall in love; we need to work to be compatible once we are in love. And this makes sense: how many times have you gone out with someone who ticks all the boxes and seems like they should be right for you, but not felt anything for them? And how many times have you fallen for someone who seems totally wrong for you?

None of us are perfect, says de Botton. So why should we expect our partners to be perfect? “The demand for perfection will only lead you to loneliness. You can’t have perfection and company. To be with someone is to be negotiating imperfection every day.”

The right person vs. the good-enough person

There’s good news, though, says de Botton. “All of us will not manage to find the right person, but we will probably all manage to find a good-enough person, and that’s success.”

What does this good-enough person look like? They’re going to be a mix of good and bad, like we all are. We’re going to love them sometimes, and other times we’re going to hate them. “People go from being marvellous to terrible,” says de Botton. “Everyone who we love is going to disappoint us.” But, he says, the mark of true psychological maturity is the capacity to stop seeking perfection, and to accept the reality that we’re all strange and annoying, and we’re just as hard to live with as our partners are. “No one is easy to live with.”