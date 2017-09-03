'I'm a 42-year-old married woman with kids, who has sex with my female friends.'

Fiona is 42, has been married to her husband Greg for 19 years and has two teenage daughters. She works in a senior management role for an insurance company.

She’s never cheated on her husband, she tells me.

But she does watch porn with, and have sex with women.

“There are certain things I like to keep private when it comes to my sex life. I personally do not believe having sex with another woman is really cheating, and I know a lot of women who think that way.”

For as long as Fiona can remember, she’s been interested in sex with other women. When she was 17 years old, she had her first sexual experience with a woman, who was a friend of her mother’s.

When she met Greg, her sexual desire towards woman didn’t disappear – although for a number of years she didn’t act on it. They moved states, and she lost contact with most people she knew.

After they married, she says, “I kind of lost interest a bit as I was so busy juggling a demanding career and raising two children.” But after six years, “the cravings began once again, and I made a really bold move when we were on a family vacation.”

Fiona met a ‘stunning’ younger woman, and had her first sexual experience with another woman in years. “It made me feel really confident,” she told Mamamia, “and want to enjoy that side of my sexuality more.”

Since then, Fiona has had a number of sexual experiences with women. She isn’t on a dating app, and doesn’t go to gay bars. Rather, she has sex with her straight friends.

A study released last year, found that straight women are 132 per cent more likely to watch lesbian porn than men.

EJ Dickson from The Daily Dot says, “In straight porn, there’s usually cunnilingus but it’s only for, like, two seconds, and then they move onto something else. But in lesbian porn it’s pretty much the main event. And considering that [receiving oral sex] is basically the only way I come, it’s no contest for me what I’d rather watch.”

In heterosexual porn, women are the object. They are a receptacle, seen exclusively through the male gaze. But in lesbian porn, women are the subject. Female pleasure is at the forefront, with clitoral stimulation serving as the main event.

The assumption is that straight women are watching lesbian porn either alone, or with their male partners. But Fiona says that simply isn’t true.

“I always watch lesbian porn with another girlfriend,” she told Mamamia.

“I am yet to hear any straight girlfriend of mine declining an invitation to watch a lesbian flick together. We do it for many reasons, but mainly to take a break from our otherwise straight life with our male partners, children, jobs… and enjoy experimenting with another woman.”