The untold story of the note Marilyn Monroe taped to her stomach for her surgeon.

Dunham's post on Instagram brought to light a little-known story about Marilyn Monroe, recorded in several books about her. In April of 1952, the actress was admitted to the Cedars of Lebanon hospital where she was to have her appendix removed.

It has been written that as the procedure was about to begin, doctors pulled back her gown to find a note taped to her stomach.

The letter, addressed to her surgeon, Dr. Marcus Rabwin, begged him to keep her ovaries intact.

Marilyn Monroe taped note to her stomach for appendix surgery c.1952

"Cut as little as possible...I know it seems vain but that doesn't really enter in to it," Monroe wrote.

"The fact I'm a woman is important and means much to me.

"Save please (I can't ask enough) what you can – I'm in your hands. You have children and you must know what it means – please Dr Rabwin – I know somehow you will!

"Thank you – thank you – thank you – For God's sakes Dear Doctor no ovaries removed – please again do whatever you can to prevent large scars.

"Thanking you with all my heart."