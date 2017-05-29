The untold story of the note Marilyn Monroe taped to her stomach for her surgeon.

Marilyn Monroe is remembered as many things: a blonde bombshell, a sex symbol, and a woman struggling with drug abuse who died far too soon.
But there’s one thing we hardly ever hear when we reflect on Monroe’s legacy: that just like one in ten women around the world, she was diagnosed with endometriosis.
It's believed the actress suffered from the chronic and incurable illness for most of her adult life, until her death in 1962.
Thanks to actress Lena Dunham, who uses her own influence to raise awareness of endometriosis, we've been reminded at just how heartbreaking Monroe's battle with the disease must have been.