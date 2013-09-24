By MAMAMIA TEAM

So, a growing number of women in the USA are realising that the whole ‘parenting thing’ is actually kind of hard.

The obvious solution? Get stoned.

Yep – mums be gettin’ high. Several times daily in fact.

Since medical marijuana became legal in California in the mid 90s, more and more parents have reportedly been turning to pot to help them combat the daily stresses of parenting.

They’ve been dubbed ‘The Marijuana Moms of Beverly Hills’ (and no, it’s not a reality show… yet).

Yesterday, Channel Seven’s Sunday Night featured the story of Cheryl Shuman – a woman who started smoking pot to remedy her depression – and who now deals the stuff to many of Beverly Hills’ stressed-out elite parents.

A Californian mum who calls herself a ‘cannabis activist,’ Cheryl grows and distributes marijuana to anyone who comes to her, provided that they’re armed with a doctor’s note and enough cash.

“I like to think we are bringing some glamour and exclusivity to marijuana use,” Cheryl explained in a recent interview with Channel 7’s Sunday Night.

“These are successful corporate mums who use cannabis responsibly and it works well for them.”

In a few short years, Cheryl has grown (literally) a marijuana empire worth millions of dollars. What started as a few plants in her backyard has become a 30-hectare medical marijuana farm.

She has collaborated with top US chefs to create pot-filled gourmet meals, and sells a range of niche pot-products that are perfect for the woman who has everything (except an easy way to get high).

Take for example, January Thomas.

She’s 37 and the mum of beautiful two-year-old daughter Zenna. She also smokes pot five times a day and says that the drug helps her handle the pain of her early-onset arthritis.

“Marijuana makes me a better and more creative parent. It puts me in the moment with Zeena and stops me worrying about everyday problems,” Thomson told The Daily Mail.

But it’s not just the elite who are lighting up.

This anonymous American mum wrote on website Jezebel about what it’s like to parent after having a smoke, in a story called “I’m a mum and I’m stoned right now”: