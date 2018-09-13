Warning: This post features explicit details of child sexual abuse that could be triggering for some readers.

Marianna Mazzeo had ‘five years of her childhood’ stolen by her uncle.

The 20-year-old alleged she was sexually abused by Richard Rose for half a decade, beginning when she was six.

Marianna struggled through childhood and often contemplated death. When she was 14, she tried to commit suicide.

She was admitted to a live-in mental health facility and reported her abuse, sparking a criminal investigation.

PEOPLE report Marianna’s uncle Richard Rose, 57, was questioned by Danbury Township, Ohio police in 2014 but after he refused to take a lie detector test the investigation ended due to lack of evidence.

Marianna told PEOPLE she wrote “He stole five years of my childhood that I’ll never get back” in her diary.

But she vowed that it wasn’t over – “I’ll get a confession,” she wrote.

Years later, she did.

Marianna attempted to live her life avoiding what happened in her childhood, but last year she was triggered when she saw a man who resembled her abuser.

She didn’t want to hide from the truth anymore, so she text her uncle.

They eventually scheduled a video chat using Facebook Messenger and Marianna knew this would be how she’d get him.

She set up two phones: One to take the call and another to record it.

Marianna had not seen for uncle for eight years. She hit record as soon as his face appeared on her screen.