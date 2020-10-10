From JLo to James Packer: 4 of the key revelations from Mariah Carey's new book.

Mariah Carey has a reputation for being elusive, stand-offish. But her new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah, goes a long way toward proving otherwise.

Charting her personal life and career, from a violence-studded upbringing to the stories behind her biggest hits, the revealing self-portrait has been labelled "dishy, funny, moody, chatty" by Rolling Stone.

But there are some telling omissions: the names Jennifer Lopez and James Packer, for instance.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Mariah Carey's memoir.

1. Her childhood was a fractured one.

In the book, Carey has painted a picture of her upbringing that's clouded with fistfights, arguments and cruelty, mostly at the hands of her older siblings.

"By the time I was a toddler, I had developed the instincts to sense when violence was coming," she wrote. "As though I was smelling rain, I could tell when adult screaming had reached a certain pitch and velocity that meant I should take cover."

Carey recounted her brother slamming her mother into a wall, and her sister pouring hot tea down her back.

She also claimed, "When I was 12 years old, my sister drugged me with Valium, offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third-degree burns and tried to sell me out to a pimp."

2. What inspired 'All I Want for Christmas'.

Carey's biggest-selling song (more than 16 million copies worldwide), 'All I Want for Christmas', came at an unhappy time in her life, near her nightmarish first marriage to then Sony Music CEO, Tommy Mottola.

The song was an escape into some positive memories of her childhood, namely Christmases spent with her "guncles" Burt and Myron, whom she credits with fostering "the showgirl in me".

"It was from my little girl’s spirit and those early fantasies of family, and friendship, that I wrote 'All I Want for Christmas Is You.'"

3. Her first husband is the source of her tension with Jennifer Lopez.

In the early 2000s, Mariah Carey infamously responded to a question about fellow pop icon Jennifer Lopez with a cold-shouldered: "I don't know her." Ever since, speculation about an ongoing feud between the women has been a tabloid staple.

Now, without even using Lopez's name, Carey has provided the origin story.

It's in a portion of the book that captures memories of her marriage to Mottola, a man 21 years her senior whom Carey claims effectively kept her a prisoner in their home. She alleges he was controlling to the point that he spied on her through dozens of security cameras and staffed the fence line with armed guards.

Mariah Carey and her first husband, Tommy. Image: Getty.