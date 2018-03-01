beauty

Just 14 of Margot Robbie's best hairstyles for your hair inspiration.

Does Margot Robbie ever have a bad hair day? That’s just like asking…is there such thing as too much cheese?

The answer is – obviously – no.

In case you need further proof, we’ve rounded up some of the the Aussie actresses best hair styles. From dark Hollywood waves to the perfect blonde beach lob, here are 14 of Robbie’s hair looks for you top take to your next salon appointment.

1. Casual waves.

At the 2018 BAFTA’s, the 27 year old kept things simple, with very relaxed almost crimped waves in her shoulder length hair for the perfect ‘undone’ but still done look.

Robbie arriving at the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

2. Old Hollywood glamour.

Remember when Robbie was brunette? Neither did we until we unearthed this Hollywood glamour style from the 2014 Oscars.

Robbie at the 86th Academy Awards (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)
3. Glam lob.

The deep side part is paired with hair secured by the ear at the 2013 Wolf of Wall Steet premiere.

Robbie attends the "The Wolf Of Wall Street" premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre on December 17, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

4. Messy updo.

Robbie made her messy top knot look a little more polished with a black ribbon.

Robbie poses at the The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

5. Ethereal bun.

At the Sydney premiere of I,Tonya, Robbie hair was twisted and pinned into a low bun.

Robbie arrives at the Australian Premiere of "I, Tonya" on January 23, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
6. Wet look.

The 27 year-old's slicked back hair is the perfect complement to her bold yellow eyeshadow.

Robbie attends the World Premiere of 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' at Odeon Leicester Square on September 20, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

7. '60s lob.

At the LA premiere of I, Tonya, Robbie look inwards - with the bottoms of her curls, that is.

Robbie attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of "I, Tonya" at the Egyptian Theatre on December 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
8. Half up, half down.

Robbie nails the perfect inbetween hair style that can be dressed up or down.

Robbie poses at the Photo Call For Columbia Pictures' "Peter Rabbit" at The London Hotel on February 2, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

9. Short and sweet.

The hairstyle that helped launch the lob obsession.

Robbie arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Image: Getty

10. Front braid.

A front braid is a great way to get hair off the face while adding an interesting detail.

Robbie at the 'SUICIDE SQUAD' Wynwood Block Party and Mural Reveal on July 25, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/WireImage)
11. Futuristic comb-over.

A bolder option, this is the sleekest comb-over we've ever seen.

Robbie attends the 'I, Tonya' UK premiere held at The Washington Mayfair on February 15, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

12. Low ponytail.

With loose tendrils at the front and a ponytail-bun hybrid at the back, this is another undone-but-done classic.

Robbie attends the world premiere of "Suicide Squad" at The Beacon Theatre on August 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
13. Milkmaid braids.

But stylish. Just artfully pin to your hair for a detailed updo.

Robbie attends the 3rd annual Australians in Film Awards benefit gala at Fairmont Miramar Hotel on October 26, 2014 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

14. Glam pony.

Robbie shows that having your hair up in a ponytail - with killer volume - can look seriously dressy.

Robbie attends the "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot" world premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on March 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

