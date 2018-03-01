Just 14 of Margot Robbie's best hairstyles for your hair inspiration.

Does Margot Robbie ever have a bad hair day? That’s just like asking…is there such thing as too much cheese?

The answer is – obviously – no.

In case you need further proof, we’ve rounded up some of the the Aussie actresses best hair styles. From dark Hollywood waves to the perfect blonde beach lob, here are 14 of Robbie’s hair looks for you top take to your next salon appointment.

1. Casual waves.

At the 2018 BAFTA’s, the 27 year old kept things simple, with very relaxed almost crimped waves in her shoulder length hair for the perfect ‘undone’ but still done look.

2. Old Hollywood glamour.

Remember when Robbie was brunette? Neither did we until we unearthed this Hollywood glamour style from the 2014 Oscars.