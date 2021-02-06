"There is a whole new social order": The 10 manners that matter in 2021.

In case you haven’t noticed, the world has completely changed in a year, and there are many unprecedented ideas we’ve had to deal with.

Things such as the normalisation of wearing face masks. Finding that all your favourite restaurants have closed. Needing to work out how to press a lift button without touching it with your hands.

Realising the shared pen at the post office is a potential risk to your health and safety.

Yes, it’s a whole new world and with that, there is a whole new social order. Which means society’s standards have changed, and along with them, an evolved concept of how we treat each other. An age we thought we’d ever see in our lifetimes.

Here are the 10 unprecedented manners that matter in 2021.

1. Don't abandon your mask on the... ground.

Did you know it can still carry virus particles? Throw it in the bin, you grub. Blurgh – seeing one carelessly thrown on the ground is as bad as seeing a used condom on the street.

(Side note – how could you discard a condom carelessly when you’ve been good enough to use one in the first place?)

2. Greetings.

FTLOG, do not force an elbow shake on someone you’ve just met. Elbow shakes are still touching and getting close. And they’re also stupid.

Pistol fingers are way cooler.

3. THY SHALT NOT COVET THY NEIGHBOUR’S TOILET PAPER.

This was always a thing, but it’s become more important since the dire days of April/May last year.

We all know neighbours become good friends... when they don’t nick stuff from each other, so just don’t do it. Not when you’ve 'popped in for a cuppa', and most certainly not when they’ve had their monthly carton delivered to their door (I’m looking at you, apartment 12).

4. Always accept hand sanitiser when it’s offered to you at someone's home.

I’ve seen too many adults squirm at the thought of killing germs off their hands, in a private place they’ve been invited to.

Grow up. You’re an adult and can handle a little goo on your hands.

Think about other people. Get yourself in the moment and pretend its lube for the 20 seconds it takes to dry, if you must.

5. Don't ask someone to hold your phone/drink for you, because they won't want to and it will be awkward.

Yes, I found this out the hard way when it happened to me at Christmas.