From $12 to $49.99. 10 face masks you can buy immediately, from Aussie lady start ups.

Wearing a face mask in Australia is becoming the new norm following announcements from the Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews who has made mask wearing compusory, and NSW residents being "strongly encouraged" to follow suit.

And while it has been a hugely difficult time for most, women-run small businesses have had the chance to find a new niche.

So here at Mamamia, we've compiled a list of our favourite women-owned mask makers, so you can support Aussie small businesses when making your essential purchase.

Price: $35

Yarli Creative is a indigenous-run lady start up created by 29-year-old Madison Connors, a Yorta Yorta, Dja Dja Wurrung and Gamilaroi woman.

She has a selection of triple-layered masks - each designed by her.

Image: Yarli Creative.