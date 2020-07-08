'Psychological abuse' and a public apology: Inside Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams' relationship.

Mandy Moore has not heard from her ex-husband Ryan Adams.

On Saturday, Adams released an apology letter via the Daily Mail. In it, he offered no specific comment on the February 2019 New York Times report of multiple allegations of abuse and harassment against him.

Seven women and more than a dozen of Adams' associates described a "pattern of manipulative behaviour in which Adams dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex," the Times wrote.

Moore told the publication her marriage to Adams was psychologically abusive.

"There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I've mistreated people throughout my life and career," Adams said in his apology, published by the Daily Mail over the weekend.

"All I can say is that I'm sorry. It's that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realise that I needed to make significant changes in my life."

On Monday, Moore reacted to Adams' statement during an appearance on the US Today show, saying she hasn't heard from him.﻿

"I am speaking for myself, but I have not heard from him, and I'm not looking for an apology necessarily, but I do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately," she continued.

On Twitter, she described the statement as an "empty, performative act of contrition".